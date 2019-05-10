INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis prosecutors say more evidence is needed before they can decide whether to charge two men who were arrested in connection with the non-fatal shooting of two judges.

Marion County prosecutors notified the court Friday that they were not prepared to file charges. Forty-one-year-old Brandon Kaiser and 23-year-old Alfredo Vazquez were expected to be released later Friday.

Their arrests followed the May 1 shooting of Clark Circuit judges Bradley Jacobs and Andrew Adams outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant.

Police say an argument between the men and the southern Indiana judges, who were in Indianapolis for a conference, preceded the attack. They say they found no evidence that the judges were targeted because of their jobs.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Jacobs and Adams are recovering in Indianapolis.

The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment from a spokesman for the judges.