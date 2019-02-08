THE VILLAGE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man is facing charges after authorities say he lived for more than a month in a home with his father’s decomposing body and cashed the dead man’s retirement checks.

Oklahoma County prosecutors charged 50-year-old Lynn Little on Thursday with forgery, embezzlement, neglect and desecration of a corpse.

A man who identified himself as Little on the phone Friday said he was “not going to discuss” the case. Court records don’t list an attorney to speak for him.

Police were dispatched Jan. 12 to Little’s home in the Oklahoma City suburb of The Village, where they found the body of 89-year-old William Little.

Lynn Little told police his father died before Thanksgiving. He is not charged in connection with the elder Little’s death.