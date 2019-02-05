DENVER (AP) — An Idaho woman has been charged with tampering with evidence connected to the disappearance of a Colorado mother.
Court records filed this week suggest the charge against Krystal Jean Lee Kenney is related to the death of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving.
Berreth’s fiance, Patrick Frazee, has been accused of killing the 29-year-old. Frazee, who is charged with murder and solicitation of murder, has not entered a formal plea.
Berreth’s body has not been found.
Kenney, who is 32, is scheduled for a Friday court appearance. Her attorney did not immediately respond Tuesday to phone and email messages.
Most court records in the cases remain sealed. Authorities have refused to discuss how Frazee and Kenney know each other or what led to the charges against them.