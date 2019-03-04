HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors are expanding a probe into past criminal cases to include more than 2,000 linked to two Houston police officers involved in a deadly January drug raid.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says it will be reviewing more than 800 cases handled by Officer Steven Bryant, who was relieved of duty after the raid on a home that left five police injured and two residents dead. Thirty of the cases are pending before a court.

These are added to more than 1,400 already under review because they involved Officer Gerald Goines, who the Houston police chief accused of lying in an affidavit justifying the raid.

District Attorney Kim Ogg says that each case will be reviewed “to ensure that the arrests and convictions were proper.”