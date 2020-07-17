PHOENIX (AP) — The former Arizona prosecutor known for winning a conviction in the Jodi Arias murder case has agreed to be disbarred in an ethics case in which he was accused of leaking the identity of an Arias juror and sexually harassing female law clerks in his office.

Juan Martinez on Friday agreed to give up his license to practice law, ending an ethics case that was scheduled to go to trial in November.

Even though he still disputes the allegations, Martinez said in a court filing that “I no longer desire to defend the charges but wish to consent to disbarment.”

In a statement, the State Bar of Arizona, which regulates lawyers and was seeking discipline against Martinez, said the outcome was just.

Earlier this week, Martinez suffered a major defeat when the Arizona Supreme Court reinstated the sexual harassment allegations after a lower court had dismissed them.

In the ethics case, Martinez is accused of leaking the identity of a juror in the Arias case to a blogger with whom he was having a sexual relationship and lying to investigators about it. He also is accused of frequently staring at a court reporter during the Arias trial and making comments about her appearance that made her feel uncomfortable.

Advertising

The ethics complaint alleged Martinez would stare at the chests of some female employees in the county prosecutor’s office and look them up and down as they walked away. The complaint said some female employees would hide in the bathroom, duck into cubicles or engage in busy work to avoid encountering Martinez.

Two years ago, Martinez was reprimanded by then-Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery’s office for inappropriate and unprofessional conduct toward female law clerks. Montgomery now serves on the state Supreme Court and recused himself from considering the ethics case.

Martinez was fired earlier this year after 32 years as a prosecutor and was appealing his termination.

Earlier this year, Martinez was reprimanded by the state Supreme Court for violating an ethical rule at three other death penalty trials. The court had concluded that Martinez’s efforts to elicit sympathy for victims and fear of defendants, and his failure to follow court rulings had jeopardized the integrity of the legal system.

Arias is serving a life sentence for her first-degree murder conviction in the death of Travis Alexander at his home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.