COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says he’ll review and dismiss open cases handled solely by a vice officer who stands accused of forcing women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest.
Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein also said prosecutors will review cases of defendants who previously pleaded guilty in convictions involving the officer on a case-by-case basis.
Klein’s Tuesday announcement follows the federal indictment a day earlier of Columbus vice officer Andrew Mitchell. The veteran officer also was charged with witness tampering and lying to federal agents when he said he’d never had sex with prostitutes.
Defense attorney Mark Collins says Mitchell will plead not guilty.
