LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say they will hold hearings over allegations that attorney Michael Avenatti roughed up his girlfriend.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said Friday his office has declined at this point to charge Avenatti with a misdemeanor but the matter remains open.

Actress Mareli Miniutti accused Avenatti in November of dragging her by the arm across a bedroom floor of his apartment after an argument.

Avenatti, who represents porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Donald Trump, has denied the allegations.

A court has ordered Avenatti not to contact or be near Miniutti.

Feuer’s spokesman says prosecutors will hold hearings to give the alleged victim and Avenatti a chance to be heard.

The Los Angeles district attorney has declined to press felony charges in the case.