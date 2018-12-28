ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor is suing the U.S. Department of Justice over its refusal to provide information about how officers shot 59 bullets into a schizophrenic college student.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Friday that federal authorities have blocked his prosecutors from interviewing the officers who killed 26-year-old Jamarion Robinson.
Robinson died in a hail of gunfire after a fugitive task force broke down the door of a suburban Atlanta apartment in August 2016.
State investigators later said a handgun found at the scene was “believed to be associated with Robinson.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- President Trump bragged to military in Iraq about 10 percent raise they've not been given
- Frenchman traversing Atlantic Ocean in a barrel stuffed with wine and foie gras
- Subway fight seen in viral video spotlights N.Y. police officer
- Portland man becomes first to cross Antarctica entirely alone VIEW
- Furious Iraqi lawmakers demand US troop withdrawal VIEW
Police have said Robinson was suspected of shooting at Atlanta officers that summer, and members of the task force had gone to the apartment to arrest him.