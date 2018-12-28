Share story

By
The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor is suing the U.S. Department of Justice over its refusal to provide information about how officers shot 59 bullets into a schizophrenic college student.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Friday that federal authorities have blocked his prosecutors from interviewing the officers who killed 26-year-old Jamarion Robinson.

Robinson died in a hail of gunfire after a fugitive task force broke down the door of a suburban Atlanta apartment in August 2016.

State investigators later said a handgun found at the scene was “believed to be associated with Robinson.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police have said Robinson was suspected of shooting at Atlanta officers that summer, and members of the task force had gone to the apartment to arrest him.

JEFF MARTIN