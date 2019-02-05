TORONTO (AP) — A prosecutor is asking a judge to sentence serial killer Bruce McArthur to consecutive life sentences so he won’t be eligible for parole for 50 years, when he’d be 116.

McArthur pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to eight counts of first-degree murder. He sexually assaulted, killed and dismembered men he met in Toronto’s Gay Village district over seven years.

The most lenient potential sentence he faces would be life in prison with no chance for parole for 25 years. The judge said he expects to hand down a sentence Friday.

Prosecutor Craig Harper says the certainty that the 67-year-old McArthur will never leave prison is a fit result.

McArthur was a landscaper and buried dismembered remains in planters at home he used as storage for his business.