SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says the deaths of five family members found in a burned home this week in western Massachusetts appear to be a murder-suicide.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said at a news conference Thursday it appears as if 41-year-old Luke Karpinski killed his wife, Justine Wilbur; their 7-year-old twins; and their 3-year-old child in their Sheffield home, then set the home on fire and killed himself.
Harrington says the investigation is ongoing and did not disclose how the victims died or a possible motive.
The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the home was engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Harrington says Wilbur was found on the ground floor. Karpinski and the children were found on the second floor.