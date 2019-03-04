WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The prosecution has rested in the trial of a fired Florida police officer charged with the fatal 2015 shooting of a stranded black motorist.
News outlets report the State Attorney’s Office wrapped up its case Monday against former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Corey Jones. The defense began its case and will continue Tuesday.
Raja was working in plain clothes when he drove his unmarked white van the wrong way up a darkened Interstate 95 onramp. Prosecutors say an audiotape shows the 41-year-old Raja never identified himself as a police officer.
Raja’s attorneys say he did identify himself and shot Jones in self-defense.
Raja is of South Asian descent. He could get a life sentence if convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder.