Share story

By
The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A professional bull rider died after being injured during a competition at the annual National Western Stock Show in Denver.

The Professional Bull Riders Association said Mason Lowe died Tuesday evening.

Lowe, 25, of Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world.

The association extended its condolences to his wife and family.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

The Associated Press