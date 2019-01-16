DENVER (AP) — A professional bull rider died after being injured during a competition at the annual National Western Stock Show in Denver.
The Professional Bull Riders Association said Mason Lowe died Tuesday evening.
Lowe, 25, of Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world.
The association extended its condolences to his wife and family.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Complaint in Closs case could be road map for prosecution WATCH
- UK's May faces no-confidence vote after Brexit plan crushed WATCH
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- At Trump’s inauguration, $10,000 for makeup and lots of room service VIEW