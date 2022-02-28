LOS ANGELES (AP) — A third gang member was sentenced to federal prison for the brazen armed robbery of a man’s $500,000 watch while he was dining outdoors in Beverly Hills, prosecutors said Monday.

Marquise Anthony Gardon, 41, pleaded guilty in September to two felonies including robbery. He received a five year prison sentence, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Two other defendants, 21-year-old Malik Lamont Powell and 18-year-old Khai McGhee, were each sentenced earlier this month to 12 years in prison.

The suspects wore hoods and one of them put a gun to the head of the watch’s owner as he sat at Il Pastaio restaurant last March, investigators said. A woman was shot in the leg during a struggle over the watch and the gun. She was not seriously hurt.

Surveillance video showed the suspects scouting the area around the restaurant before the robbery, according to a court statement by an FBI agent involved in the investigation.

The gun was left at the scene but the robbers fled with the watch, a rose-gold Richard Mille RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph worth approximately $500,000.