ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A school principal is apologizing for a lesson that used the Underground Railroad as the basis for gym class activities.
David Stewart is principal of Madison’s Trust Elementary in Ashburn. He wrote a letter to parents calling the lesson “culturally insensitive to our students and families.”
Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman Wayde Byard said the gym class began with a lesson about the Underground Railroad as part of Black History Month. Students in grades 3-5 were then split into groups and challenged to overcome a physical obstacle.
Byard said the school system received about 10 complaints from families.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- Intimidation, pressure and humiliation: Inside Trump’s two-year war on the investigations encircling him VIEW
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- US: Alabama woman who joined Islamic State is not a citizen