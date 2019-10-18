FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign says the president will headline a Kentucky rally on Nov. 4 — the day before the state’s voters decide whether to give Trump ally Matt Bevin another term as governor.

The campaign said Friday that the evening rally will be at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

A release doesn’t mention Bevin, who is locked in a tough campaign against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. The Republican governor has aligned himself with Trump, who easily carried Kentucky in winning the presidency in 2016 and remains popular there.

Bevin touts his connections with the president as beneficial to Kentucky. Trump headlined a Louisville fundraiser for Bevin this summer.

Beshear has focused on state issues and Bevin’s feud with education groups in his bid to win in ruby red Kentucky.