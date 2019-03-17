WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is spending St. Patrick’s Day morning at church.
The president and his wife, first lady Melania (meh-LAH’-nee-ah) Trump, have joined parishioners for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service at St. John’s Episcopal Church .
Interim rector W. Bruce McPherson greeted the Trumps as they arrived.
Many presidents have worshipped at St. John’s. The yellow church is located across the street from the White House alongside Lafayette Park.
