CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate has begun serving the remaining 10 months of his jail sentence.
Twenty-three-year-old Owen Labrie reported to the Merrimack County jail on Wednesday morning, a little over a week after a judge refused to shorten his sentence.
Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was convicted in 2015 of assaulting a freshman the previous year as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord. He also was convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.
Labrie had been free pending appeals, other than the two months he served for curfew violations in 2016.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump pick for acting defense secretary brings a knack for complex issues honed at UW, Boeing
- Lewinsky storms offstage after 'off limits' Clinton question
- Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air VIEW
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump confuses, misleads on border wall
- U.S. border officials order medical checks after second child's death