LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a very powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck eastern Ecuador close to its border with Peru.

The USGS said Friday morning’s quake was near the town of Montalvo, Ecuador, at a depth of 132 kilometers (82 miles), nearly 17 kilometers (10 miles) south of the town of Montalvo.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.