HONOLULU (AP) — Lawyers say a man called for possible jury duty in Hawaii shouted “he is guilty, he is guilty” outside a courtroom and ended up in jail himself.
The lawyer representing Jacob Maldonado says his client had had a bad day when he made the outburst on Tuesday.
Attorney Jason Burks says Maldonado took a “very improper approach” in an effort to get out of jury duty.
Maldonado had been called as a possible juror in a Honolulu misdemeanor assault trial.
Lawyers notified Judge Edward Kubo about Maldonado’s outburst.
Kubo declared a mistrial, ordered Maldonado’s arrest on a contempt charge and dismissed the other 44 prospective jurors.
Maldonado spent the night in jail, apologized to the judge on Wednesday and was not charged or fined.