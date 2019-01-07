PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A potbellied pig was found bound and beheaded in a Philadelphia park and animal welfare officials are seeking the public’s help.
A dog crate with the pig’s remains was found Monday morning near Pennypack Park in northwest Philadelphia.
The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says they were called to the scene by Philadelphia police.
THE SPCA’s director of humane law enforcement said someone “simply wanted to do something cruel for the sake of cruelty.”
Anyone with information about the case can call the PSPCA’s cruelty hotline.