VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says next month’s meeting of bishops from around the world aims to “shed full light” on clergy sex abuse and covers-ups.
Speaking to diplomats Monday at the Vatican, Francis called the abuse of minors “one of the vilest and most heinous crimes conceivable.” He said the church was working to combat and prevent abuse and its concealment, to uncover church hierarchy’s involvement and to deliver justice to minors who have “suffered sexual violence aggravated by the abuse of power and conscience.”
The Catholic Church’s credibility has been eroded by sex abuse by clergy and bishops and its often systematic concealment.
Francis called February’s meeting “a further step in the Church’s efforts to shed full light on the facts.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- Police: Armed Uber driver held man in crashes at gunpoint
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- 'World's oldest woman' was 122 when she died; 1 researcher says she was lying about age
- Police investigate sexual-assault accusations after woman in vegetative state gives birth
His own handling of some cases has drawn criticism.