LORETO, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis has traveled to a major Italian pilgrimage site dedicated to the Virgin Mary to sign a new document dedicated to today’s youth.

Francis celebrated Mass on Monday in Loreto’s cathedral and then signed the document in private. It will be translated and released in the coming weeks or months, providing Francis’ take on the October 2018 meeting of the world’s bishops on ways to better minister to today’s young people.

The meeting was dominated by discussion about ways to better welcome gays into the church, give women a greater say in decision-making, and manage the sex abuse scandal.

The pope said Monday he chose Loreto, which claims to be the site of Mary’s home, to sign his document because it is the “house of the youth.”