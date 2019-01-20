VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has prayed for peace in Colombia after the Bogota bombing at a police academy.
Francis told faithful in St. Peter’s Square Sunday that he wanted to assure the Colombian people of his closeness after the “grave terrorist attack” on Jan. 17 that claimed 21 lives.
He said he was praying for the victims and their family members, adding, “and I continue to pray for the path of peace in Colombia.”
The bombing was the country’s deadliest in 15 years. According to authorities, a one-armed explosives expert belonging to the country’s last remaining rebel group — the National Liberation Army, or ELN — carried out the bombing that also wounded 70 people.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Students in 'MAGA' hats mock Native American after rally VIEW
- Democrats reject, conservatives deride Trump's 'non-starter' of a border wall deal
- As Democrats vow to investigate Trump, Mueller's office issues rare statement rebuking Cohen report
- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is mulling an independent run for president in 2020
- Call for political action after Laquan McDonald cases