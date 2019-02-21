VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has opened a high-level summit of church leaders on preventing clergy sex abuse, hoping to impress on bishops from around the world that the problem is global and requires a global response.
The four-day meeting at the Vatican began early Thursday with prayers and was to feature speeches, tutorials and workshops on protecting children, preventing abuse and stopping cover-ups.
More than 30 years after the scandal first erupted in Ireland and Australia and 20 years after it hit the U.S., bishops and other Catholic superiors in many parts of Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia either deny that clergy sex abuse exists or downplay the problem.
Francis has made the same mistakes. He finally did an about-face after botching a well-known sex abuse cover-up case in Chile last year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- Intimidation, pressure and humiliation: Inside Trump’s two-year war on the investigations encircling him VIEW
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Microsoft says it has found another Russian operation targeting prominent think tanks