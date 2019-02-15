REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he sees obvious signs that President Nicolas Maduro is starting to understand Venezuelans reject him as their leader.
Pompeo’s spoke with reporters Friday in Reykjavik, Iceland following an exclusive AP interview with Maduro, who said he’s willing to meet President Donald Trump — any time or place.
Maduro says he holds out hope of a meeting to resolve a crisis over America’s recognition of opponent Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful leader.
Pompeo says Maduro’s request isn’t new, but it reflects that he’s realizing his crisis-riddled nation rejects his “model of governance.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
- Too big to sell: Airbus bids pained adieu to superjumbo A380 VIEW
- Unclaimed $1.5B prize: South Carolina could be big loser too
- Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency WATCH
- Ocasio-Cortez learned lobbyists pay people to avoid waiting in lines on the Hill. She's not pleased.
Pompeo wouldn’t say whether he would send envoy Elliott Abrams to meet Maduro in Caracas.
Maduro told the AP that his foreign minister has met Abrams twice in New York for talks.