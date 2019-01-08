MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Republican who lost last year’s U.S. Senate race says he’s leaving politics “until and unless the Commonwealth is ready” for his views.

Corey Stewart told The Washington Post in an interview that “politics sucks” and he’s decided not to seek another term as chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, where he’s spent 15 years.

Stewart lost to Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine last November. Before that, he ran unsuccessfully for Republican nominations for governor and lieutenant governor.

During his campaigns, Stewart embraced Confederate monuments and associated with white supremacists.

He says he’ll focus on his international trade law practice, and has talked with the Trump administration about a related job.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com