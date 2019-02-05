GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Police say the body of a young woman was found bound inside a suitcase left alongside a road in an affluent Connecticut town.

Greenwich police say highway workers discovered the body Tuesday morning. Authorities say they determined the victim was a woman between the ages of 18 and 30 years old, though she has not yet been identified.

Police say they have information that may help them identify the victim. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities say the woman was killed in a different location, and then moved to where she was found.