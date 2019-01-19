BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been arrested after police say he broke into the home of a woman who woke up to find a naked stranger on top of her.
The Connecticut Post reports 35-year-old Hiram Heredia was detained on $300,000 bail after being charged Friday with home invasion and sexual assault.
The Bridgeport woman told police she woke up on a recent night to find a man on top of her. She said she screamed and woke up her husband, who was sleeping in a bed next to her, and he chased the naked intruder out of the house and down the street before losing him.
Police say Heredia left his clothes and wallet at the scene.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Democrats vow to investigate Trump, Mueller's office issues rare statement rebuking Cohen report
- Democrats demand investigation after report that Trump ordered Michael Cohen to lie to Congress
- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is mulling an independent run for president in 2020
- Before Harts plunged off cliff, strain dogged Washington state family
- Commuter knits a ‘rail delay scarf.’ It fetches $8,650 on eBay.
It wasn’t clear whether Heredia has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
___
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com