GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police near Cleveland say a woman who went out with a man she met on a dating website came back to his house two days later and robbed and killed him.

Members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested 24-year-old Shakira Graham on Wednesday in Shaker Heights.

She’s charged with aggravated murder in the December shooting death of Meshach Cornwall.

Graham was arraigned Thursday and is being held on a $3 million bond. Court records don’t list an attorney for her.

Police say she met Cornwall on a dating site and stayed over at his home in Garfield Heights.

Investigators say she returned to the home, shot and killed Cornwall and stole guns, a TV, several cellphones and a car.

Authorities say Cornwall had been shot multiple times.