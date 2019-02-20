Share story

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan woman fatally shot her three young daughters in a wooded area with a bolt-action hunting rifle before driving home with their bodies and shooting herself.

Kent County sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Roon identified them Wednesday as 28-year-old Aubrianne Moore, 8-year-old Kyrie Rodery, 6-year-old Cassidy Rodery and 2-year-old Alaina Rau. The bodies were found Monday at a property near Cedar Springs, a community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

Newaygo County Probate Court records show Moore spent 10 days at a Grand Rapids psychiatric hospital in September.

A social worker wrote in a Sept. 17 petition requesting the hospitalization that the woman was paranoid and had visual and auditory hallucinations.

The social worker wrote Moore “stays awake at night believing people will break into her home” and “is not eating believing food is being poisoned.”

