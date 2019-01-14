LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman charged with drunken driving told police she did it “to teach her son a lesson.”
News outlets report 48-year-old Sunita Jairam was arrested early Sunday on charges including endangering the welfare of a minor.
Her arrest citation says she told police she “drank a bunch of beer” and drove at 150 mph (241 kph). It’s unclear what lesson she was trying to impart.
The son told police he tried to get out of the BMW subcompact several times, but the door was locked. News outlets didn’t list his age.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration
- Doctors fight to save Polish mayor stabbed in heart on stage
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths WATCH
- Requests to bring in child brides OK'd; legal under US laws WATCH
Booking records show Jairam’s blood alcohol content was 0.161, twice the legal limit. Records show she was previously charged with public intoxication and speeding.
It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.