AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a Texas woman is facing manslaughter charges after accidentally shooting her boyfriend when she pointed a rifle at him while posing for a photo.
Travis County jail records show that 20-year-old Autumn King was being held Tuesday on a $200,000 bond. Online records don’t list a defense attorney who could speak on her behalf.
Austin police say the shooting occurred at the couple’s home on Dec. 23. Investigators allege King said she aimed the rifle her boyfriend, 26-year-old Eric Charles Allen, as he held her cellphone and prepared to take a photo to post online. King says she accidentally fired.
A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
King was arrested Monday. The case will be forwarded to the district attorney for review.