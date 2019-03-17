ANETH, Utah (AP) — Authorities say they have temporarily suspended a search for a 4-year-old girl missing since last week in the Utah portion of Navajo Nation.
The Navajo Police Department said Sunday that after three unsuccessful days of ground and water searches for Anndine Jones, they are taking a break to organize and secure additional resources. Authorities initially said the girl was 3.
Police say community volunteers will continue organizing search teams, and officers will remain in the area to investigate leads in the case.
Jones reportedly wandered away Thursday from her home.
Police say initial search efforts were focused along McElmo Creek, which feeds into the San Juan River.