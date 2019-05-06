GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are looking for two teen sex offenders who escaped from a juvenile detention center near Denver, apparently using bedsheets to climb down from a broken window.

Police say 19-year-old Javier Madera and his 17-year-old roommate were last seen between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday when a guard let them go to the bathroom at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden.

A police officer didn’t notice anything wrong during a perimeter check at 2:21 a.m. But about three hours later, the officer saw a dumpster turned on its side and sheets hanging out a window on the building’s second floor.

Police say the teens are both sex offenders with gang affiliations.

The escape comes less than a week after a riot broke out at the state-operated detention center.