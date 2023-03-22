MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another boy of the same age and left five young women injured, Milwaukee police said Wednesday.

News reports did not say what charges, if any, have been filed against the teen.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, police said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the slain boy as Davion Patterson.

Patterson’s mother, Tiera Carter, told WTMJ-TV that her two children went to help others who had been in a fight.

“He was trying to break up a fight,” Carter said. “He wasn’t a street kid.”

Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries, police said.