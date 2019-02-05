ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police suspect a man who died in an explosion behind an Albuquerque, New Mexico, strip mall intended to kill himself.
The improvised explosive device exploded Monday in an alley near a busy intersection, killing one man who has not been identified by police.
No one else was injured in the afternoon blast that shook nearby homes and businesses.
Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said the explosion didn’t appear to be linked to terrorism.
Police spokesman Simon Drobik said in a statement Tuesday that preliminary evidence indicates the incident was a suicide.
Federal authorities are assisting with the investigation. Police have not said whether the man killed had a connection to the mall that includes a grocery store and other businesses.