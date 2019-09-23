CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and wounding a Chicago police officer and of being the bicyclist who shot a woman in broad daylight near downtown days earlier is facing attempted murder charges.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) announced the update Monday on Twitter, saying 45-year-old Michael Blackman faces a total of four counts in Saturday’s shooting of the officer and Wednesday’s shooting of the bicyclist.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Blackman has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Officials had said Blackman was apprehended Saturday following an armed encounter with officers. He was shot by police and hospitalized in stable condition.

Police have said the wounded officer was hospitalized in stable condition. Police have said the bicyclist underwent surgery and is expected to survive.