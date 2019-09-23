CHICAGO (AP) — A man suspected of shooting a Chicago police officer and of being the bicyclist who shot a woman near downtown days earlier has been charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Police told reporters Monday that 45-year-old Michael Blackman faces one count for Wednesday’s shooting, one for the Saturday morning shooting of the officer and three for shooting at other officers.

Police identified Blackman as a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting after piecing together surveillance footage of Blackman’s movements.

Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan said the motive in the woman’s shooting isn’t clear. Blackman worked as a fast-food delivery driver and had had confrontations with security in a building where the woman worked.

Blackman was shot before being taken into custody. He, the officer and the woman were expected to recover.

It wasn’t immediately known if Blackman had a lawyer.