WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania still are searching for a man they say led authorities on a multi-state car chase that caused two crashes, injuring several people including officers and a 3-year-old boy.
The News Journal of Wilmington, Delaware, reported Wednesday that Philadelphia police spokeswoman Tanya Little says 20-year-old Dejuan Robinson is still on the loose. Authorities have said Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police say Robinson is a person of interest in several homicides in Delaware and is wanted in Pennsylvania on charges including eluding police. Robinson pleaded guilty in 2017 to illegal gang participation and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The toddler’s mother, Meghan Stone-Kirts, said this week that her son has been hospitalized with several injuries including a traumatic brain injury.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Crushing defeat for May's deal leaves Brexit path unclear
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- Government shutdown may upend State of the Union speech WATCH
- Putin blasts US, West over NATO before Serbia visit
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com