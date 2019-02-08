BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say a staffer has been shot at a Baltimore high school.
The Baltimore Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon that a man had been shot at Frederick Douglass High School and a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Baltimore school officials tweeted that the school was on lockdown after an adult visitor to the school shot a staffer. They say all students and other staffers are safe and students are being dismissed early “to enable the police investigation.”
Officials did not release any information on the staffer’s condition.
