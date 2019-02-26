HUGER, S.C. (AP) — Dozens of police officers have rushed to what authorities are calling an active shooter situation in South Carolina.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that shots were fired Tuesday afternoon on a street near Huger, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Charleston.

They later sent a picture on Twitter of a police vehicle with what looked like a dozen bullet holes in the windshield, saying they would release more information soon.

Television footage from near the shooting scene showed dozens of police cars from Berkeley County and surrounding areas on a two-lane road.