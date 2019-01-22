ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a man suspected of fatally shooting a man and wounding a bystander at a suburban Chicago mall.
Orland Park police say the suspect and the victim were involved in “an altercation” before the Monday shooting at Orland Square Mall .
Police say the suspect pulled a handgun, fired multiple times and fled the mall about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
The wounded man collapsed outside a clothing store. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say the suspect is believed to be 20 years old, while the victim was about 18.
Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell says a bystander suffered a graze wound to the leg. Mitchell calls the shooting an “isolated incident.” He says video indicates the two young men knew each other.