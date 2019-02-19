Share story

By
The Associated Press

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say evidence at the scene suggests some of the three children and one adult found fatally shot in a house in western Michigan may have been killed somewhere else.

Police and volunteers are searching Tuesday for a second crime scene near the Solon Township home, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

Authorities say someone found the bodies of the children and a woman Monday and called 911. Authorities don’t believe a shooter is at large.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young has said the three children were elementary school-aged and younger. LaJoye-Young did not release the victims’ identities or relationships to one another.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Autopsies are expected to be performed Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Police say the victims will officially be identified once the autopsies are completed.

___

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com

The Associated Press