FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a collision involving two skiers at Cannon Mountain Ski Area left a Massachusetts man dead.

State police say that the ski patrol found 39-year-old Jeremy Keiran, of Somerville, Mass., unresponsive around 3 p.m. Friday. Police say efforts to save Keiran’s life were unsuccessful and that he succumbed to his injuries on the mountain.

Police say 48-year-old Robert Slocum of Newburyport, Mass. was transported to a hospital for serious, non-life threatening injuries from the collision.

A Saturday press release says a preliminary investigation by state police reveals Keiran was skiing down a trail at the ski resort in Franconia when he lost control, was thrown from his skis and slid before then striking Slocum.

Anyone with information about the accident can contact Trooper Tyler Brennan.