SAO PAULO (AP) — Police say multiple shots have been fired at a public school on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city.
An official with the state’s public security ministry declined to say if there were victims at the shooting in the city of Suzano. Per agency policy, the spokeswoman asked her name not be used.
Images broadcast by local television stations showed dozens of people outside the school, along with police and fire department vehicles.
TV Globo reported that witnesses said shots were fired by two people inside the school.
Latin America’s largest nation has the largest number of annual homicides in the world, but school shootings are rare.
Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro recently announced that gun ownership controls would be loosened.