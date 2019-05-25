TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a New Jersey bar has left 10 wounded.

Trenton officials say police were notified of gunfire at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday outside Ramoneros Liquor and Bar. Arriving officers found several victims in and around the building.

Trenton police spokesman Capt. Stephen Varn said five men and five women were taken to hospitals, one critically wounded. Varn said an investigation was ongoing.

At-large councilman Jerell Blakeley said on Facebook that “Every time the weather breaks, the madness descends in this city.” He said this “carnage” is becoming a more common occurrence.

Police did not release any other information. A late afternoon news conference is planned.