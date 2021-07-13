FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin responded Tuesday morning to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at 8:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel Center and at the Franksville Mobil gas station, located about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away.

“There is no threat to the community,” the tweet said. It gave no other details.

Police and sheriff’s officials in Racine County said they had no immediate information to release.