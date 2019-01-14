LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police have surrounded the loading dock area of a UPS facility in New Jersey in response to a reported active shooter.
Television images show police cars surrounding the loading dock area of the building in Logan Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Philadelphia.
Armed officers could be seen crouching behind one of the vehicles.
In a statement, UPS says it’s working with law enforcement on an active shooter situation at its supply chain processing facility in Logan Township, but did not provide details or identify if any employees were involved.
Schools in the area were put on a modified lockdown.