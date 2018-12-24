NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City have captured an “early bird” at Penn Station.
The New York Post reports workers with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority called police for help Sunday night after a red-shouldered hawk that was chasing a pigeon ended up in a transit booth.
Police say Detective Joseph Bucchignano removed the uninjured hawk from the booth, caged it, and released it over the Hudson River.
The New York Police Department jokingly tweeted that the hawk “attempted to beat the holiday rush,” but it “missed the train.”
It is unclear what happened to the pigeon.