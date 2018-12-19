RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian Federal Police say they have raided the home of Science and Technology Minister Gilberto Kassab following testimony that he received millions of bribes between 2010 and 2016.

Prosecutors say that during his tenure as mayor of Sao Paulo and then as a congressman, Kassab accepted bribes totaling $13.8 from Brazilian food company JBS in return for protecting the company’s interests.

A statement released by Brazil’s Attorney General’s Office says the warrants followed testimony by company officials who say that they paid the bribes. They are to be given preferential treatment because of their testimony.